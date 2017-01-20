Webdev Beer and Tell: January 2017
Once a month web developers across the Mozilla community get together (in person and virtually) to share what cool stuff we've been working on in... See more
Once a month web developers across the Mozilla community get together (in person and virtually) to share what cool stuff we've been working on in... See more
Rust meetup for January 2017 See more
Weekly project updates from the Mozilla Connected Devices team. See more
Mozilla and the Rust community invites everyone in the area of Paris to gather and share knowledge about the Rust programming language. This month we... See more
This is a weekly call with some of the Reps to discuss all matters about/affecting Reps and invite Reps to share their work with everyone. See more
When Google's head of People came out with the bestselling book Work Rules! last year, he debunked many myths. Adopting an experiments-based approach with their... See more
mconley livehacks on real Firefox bugs while thinking aloud. See more
This is the sumo weekly call See more