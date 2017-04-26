April Speaker Series: American Spies: Modern Surveillance and What We Can Do Speaker: Jennifer Granick

Intelligence agencies in the U.S. (aka the American Spies) are exceedingly aggressive, pushing and sometimes bursting through the technological, legal and political boundaries of lawful surveillance.



Because surveillance law has fallen behind surveillance technology, the U.S. government has unprecedented new powers. At our April Speaker Series, Jennifer Granick will address how Cold War programs led by J. Edgar Hoover and initiatives sparked by the September 11, 2001 tragedy have led us to today's fusion centers and mosque infiltrators. She will also show how our current state of mass surveillance is fundamentally incompatible with a healthy democracy.



A teacher, practitioner and expert in surveillance and security law, Granick will share how the reality of modern surveillance in the U.S. differs from popular understanding, and what U.S. - and global - citizens can do to minimize its negative impact both for Americans and non-Americans around the world.