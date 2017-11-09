Automating Web Accessibility Testing

This is a final presentation to conclude my Outreachy internship, the goal of which was to automate regression testing for web accessibility. This will be a high-level overview of web accessibility, how I have addressed some gaps in accessibility testing, and goals for the future of this project.

kimberlythegeek.com

axe-selenium-python
https://github.com/kimberlythegeek/axe-selenium-python
https://pypi.org/project/axe-selenium-python/

pytest-axe
https://github.com/kimberlythegeek/pytest-axe
https://pypi.org/project/pytest-axe/

GNOME Outreachy Program
http://outreachy.org

