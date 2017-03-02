Catt Small on The Full Story: Presenting Complete Ideas

- Okay.

Hey everybody.

Welcome to the 2nd Tech Speakers master class

of Winter 2017.

It's my great pleasure today to introduce Catt Small

who will be presenting, The Full Story: Presenting

Complete Ideas.

Catt is a product designer, developer, and game developer

at Etsy where she makes awesome things.

She's been programming interactive games

since about age 10 and continues ever since.

In her spare time she works with, Good for People of Color

and launches games with Brooklyn Gamery.

Without further ado, Catt Small, thank you.

- Thank you.

Hello, yeah, hi internet people.

So I'm here today to talk about how and why

it's good to use storytelling in your presentations.

So we're going to be talking about storytelling

as a concept as well as how to use storytelling

within your presentations to make better

and more engaging talks.

But first, just kind of getting a little more context

about where I'm coming from so Havi did a great job

of introducing me in terms of what I do.

I'm a product designer at Etsy which is a website

that lets people buy unique goods from around the world.

And I mostly focus on the payments experience

for sellers by helping them to understand

the payments that they are receiving and also to update

their payment preferences.

I am also a co-founder of Brooklyn Gamery

where we make endearing and weird video games

and organize diversity-focused events

like the Game Devs of Color Expo.

And I also make my own random things like games,

apps, websites, and comics.

I've spoken at various events including TEDx,

Beyond Tellerrand, which is a cutting edge

technology conference in Berlin

which happens in both Düsseldorf and Berlin.

And AIGA Design conference which is a conference

for designers of all kinds including print designers

as well as user experience designers like myself.

At these different places, I've spoken about

many different topics because often the conferences

don't have very much in common.

Sometimes they're about technology,

sometimes they're about programming, design,

life experience, and so I've had to kind of shake it up

a little bit and talk about lots of different things.

But all of these different talks that I've done

have a singular thing in common, at the very least.

And that is telling stories.

So, just to give a brief definition

so that we're all on the same page

about what storytelling is,

I'm going to be referring to it as

the social and cultural activity of sharing stories

and that comes from Wikipedia so,

just to kind of breakdown what exactly that means,

we've got these three different components

that make up a story.

We've got plot, we have characters, and point of view.

And all of these come together to tell an overarching

narrative that hopefully guides you,

or guides listeners through the process of your talk.

So breaking those down and defining those a little bit,

the plot refers to the sequence of events

that happen in a story.

And a story can be long or short.

And it can involve many or a few events.

Additionally, characters are the beings who exist

within the story and by beings I mean any objects

that have agency or personality, they affect or are affected

by the plot that's happening, so for example,

you can have beings who are animals or people

or even objects that have been given life, for example,

a clicky thing like this.

And then finally you have the point of view

which is the perspective of the narrator.

So, in this case it's me because I'm sharing

this presentation with you and I'm telling the story

in the way that seems best to me.

In terms of why storytelling is important

and why it matters and why we should all think about ways

to tell stories with our talks.

Firstly, people engage much more, it's more engaging

for your listeners.

So what I mean by that is that,

from childhood we've been primed to listen

to stories, we've got fairytales that we've been told

since we were young.

These are all ways that we were communicated to,

we were, people shared morals and learnings through stories.

Additionally, people really, really like the process

of a story moving from start to finish.

They love the beginning, the middle, the end,

they want to know what happens next.

And how it ends, as I said, so, and even when you know

how the story ends, if you see the ending at the beginning,

you want to understand, well how did it get there,

so people just really love stories.

They also relate more when they're hearing stories

because a lot of people put themselves in the shoes

of the characters in those stories and say,

oh, this could have happened to me,

so they start to feel a sense of compassion for the narrator

as well as the characters in the story.

And additionally, stories make you feel like an interesting

human being and obviously we're all real people,

but it's about communicating your experiences

to other people.

Or communicating the experiences of others to others.

And I really highlight this because when I was younger

I used to be quite bad at storytelling and sharing

my experiences with other people and I found

that the most relatable people were those

who told stories more and shared more of the things

that they were learning with others.

And it was because they were vulnerable,

they were funny, they were engaging,

and people really liked that.

So now I make a conscious effort to,

within my presentations but also within my actual

regular day to day life, just make sure that I share

more stories with people.

Thirdly, people understand more when you do stories.

And this is actually a thing that has been studied.

So, for example, Marilee "Brain Lady" Sprenger

wrote an entire piece about this and did several studies

on this and people actually process information

better when,

when stories are told to them, basically.

And I'm not going to read the entire thing,

but basically our brains compare existing experiences

that they've had with new stories that they learn

and things that are related to their own personal

experiences can actually processed more easily.

Which means that stories are more likely to be relatable

to existing experiences that people have had

or even fears and concerns that people have thought

about before.

So, for example, if something happens to one person

and someone says, oh, my god, I was afraid that that thing

was going to happen forever.

Well, now they know exactly where that,

what the result of that is and they also are very likely

to remember possibly the presentation that someone

conveyed that story within.

And there's two different ways to do this.

So firstly, you can use analogies which are kind of like

short little tidbits that are hopefully related

to down to earth things that can be used

to explain ideas that are hard to understand.

For example, when I was younger,

learning to, learning Java Script,

how to program Java Script, I found it really useful

to think about functions as in teaching a dog to fetch

and that was because when you teach a dog something

for the first time, usually they are able

to then just execute upon it repeatedly

after the first time that you teach it.

And obviously it's not a direct correlation

but it helps people understand, these kinds of complex

things that are maybe kind of scary at first

and it makes it more relatable and more friendly

and hopefully it will add a more positive way

to actually remember this concept that might be scary

for some people.

And large, more personal stories can also be used

to explain these larger concepts.

For example, how do you use different processes

in the workplace or any other thing that maybe

requires a little bit more depth.

So, you can use these larger stories not analogies

to kind of talk about these more concept,

or complex things rather.

So for example, by talking about a personal failure

or frustration or even a way that you succeeded,

you can transfer your experiences into other people's

success and they, and people really appreciate

the opportunity to learn from mistakes

and from other people's experiences because,

especially, for example, me, I'm like in front

of y'all right now and maybe a I seem like everthings

going great, but we've all had our ups and downs

and it's very useful to kind of use the platform

that I'm using right now, for example,

to share the learnings that got me to this point,

which is why I'm really happy to be here right now,

so thank you.

So, continuing on, people remember more

when you share stories.

And I mentioned this before with the entire part

about being a little more relatable, but that's again

related to the brain really enjoying beginnings,

middles, and ends.

Our brains really like to process things

in the story format.

And that's probably why I don't like shows that never end

for example, The Simpson's.

I need a finish, everyone needs like a finished package,

they need a beginning, they need a middle, they need an end

and our brain just really likes that.

So, now that you know what storytelling

is within the realm of this talk and why it's

super useful for conveying the concepts

that you're trying to share with people

during presentations, here's a little bit

about how to put that extra awesome sparkle

into your future talks by using storytelling.

And I'm going to be going through

my entire process from the beginning

to the almost finished product.

I'm not going to get too much into

the presentation building part

because it's about designing the content

before you actually build the presentation.

So, firstly, I'm going to point something out,

and I've kind of mentioned this a little bit before,

but when you are designing a talk,

kind of like stories in general,

you have the overarching plot,

and then you have the sub-stories

or the minor plot points that make up

the entire concept that you're trying to drive home.

So, when I'm talking about these different things,

I'm going to talk about creating the overarching story,

and then I'm also going to talk about opportunities

to actually drive home the points in your talk

using these sub-stories as I will sometimes refer to them.

So, let's start.

So, firstly, when I am identifying a talk idea,

I usually like to start by flushing it out

by writing an abstract.

So, what that means is, I'm writing a summary

of the speech or the presentation that I'm going to give.

And this is great because this is usually

what conferences ask for anyway,

so it's really convenient to send them this

piece of information, or maybe you'll have an idea

and they will just ask you for an abstract anyway.

But when you're actually doing a proposal,

they're usually going to ask for this abstract,

so it's great to have this written up anyway.

So, I usually answer questions like,

what is the talk about, what are you trying to solve,

what will attendees learn?

And the last one is really important

because that's what is gonna actually

drive people to your talk and also for conference

organizers, that's what they're actually

going to look for anyway, so you want to make sure

that you've identified the talk's audience

and made it attractive in some way, hopefully.

Like, everyone's biased, so attractive

is kind of a weird phrase, but you want to make sure

that you're thinking about your end users,

which, in this case, is your audience.

And then once I've written this abstract,

what I do next is, I usually just either start

with a blank piece of paper or I will go

into a word processing program like Microsoft Word

or Google Docs, and I just start mind mapping,

which is the process of writing down

lots of related ideas to the initial idea

that came into your head.

So, for example, in terms of this talk

that I did called, designing socially impactful experiences,

I started to write a bunch of things down, like,

oh, this is how technology succeeds,

this is how it fails, this idea of humility,

how do I create a project for good,

how has technology been used as a silver bullet

to kind of solve all problems, and things like that.

And then once I just kind of wrote everything down,

I start to organize it into a structure

that makes a little bit more sense.

And this becomes the high level outline

that provides the overall direction for my talk.

So, taking the previous slide and, sort of,

organizing these pieces of information into sections,

you can have the overarching idea

of designing socially impactful experiences,

but then there's one section about

how technology has been used in the past,

and how it's failed and succeeded

as this idea of a silver bullet

that kind of solves all problems,

and then you can also have a section

that's more about how to create a project for good

with the idea of humility in mind.

And then once I've actually kind of organized

that stuff a little bit, I transferred that outline

into a writing program, if I wasn't already using one,

like Word for example, and then I start

adding these time budgets or buckets

to each section, and what that does is helps me

to figure out how much to talk about each part

of my presentation, it also helps me figure out

how many slides I'm probably going to have to make,

and it helps me remember how much time I have overall,

because it's very, very, easy to go over

or go under if you don't start thinking

about the time you're going to need pretty early.

And then I actually start filling out these sections

more once I've figured out how much time

I can actually give to each part,

and what this does is allow me to start really,

again, thinking about the design of the content

before I get into the presentation,

and that's how I actually did this entire presentation

that I'm doing for you right now.

And then once I've kind of done this brain dump

and organized it all and written it up,

I start thinking about spots where I can actually

introduce these sub-stories.

So, at this point, I've got the overall story,

I know the plot, but I need to figure out,

well, how can I use these real things

that have possibly happened to me

or to other people to actually drive home

the points in my story?

So, for example, a time when something didn't work out,

which is the first section that I bolded,

or a time when it did, and a project that I worked on

and what I learned.

And then I just start adding them in

into the spots where it makes sense,

and after this is when I usually start to actually

create the presentation, and as I mentioned,

this is what I used for my talk and many others,

and also, terrible mysql jokes are, sorry.

Okay, so, now that you know how I work,

I wanted to also talk about some

lessons that I learned, and some of these,

as I mentioned, will apply to the overall idea

of creating a story with your talk,

like creating a plot-driven, sort of, presentation,

and some of these will just apply to sub-story creation.

So, firstly, you want your stories

to be simple, so this presentation

is pretty straightforward, it's got different parts to it,

but it's really driving home a singular idea,

and I did that on purpose, because it's easier

for people to follow and it's more concise

when you're not throwing too many things at people,

because they're gonna lose interest,

they're gonna be kind of confused,

and people can't process a ton of information at once,

especially not when you're talking to them

for maybe 30 to 45 minutes.

They've got a certain amount of things they can understand,

and you have to make sure that you're not

presenting too many concepts, otherwise they're

not really gonna be able to remember all of it.

So, make sure that your core idea is the one

that you're kind of hammering home

and talking about it as much as you can,

and everything that you're presenting is backing

up that concept.

Secondly, stories should be in low quantity.

So, what that means is, in terms

of the overall presentation, again,

you're using, hopefully you're not making it too complex,

but then sub-stories are one of many different techniques,

so, me talking about an experience that I've had

is one part of this presentation, but I

also use things like statements,

so I'm stating different things,

I'm quoting research for example,

maybe I can ask an audience question,

which I'm not doing, but I could also do things

like a joke, for example, and that's another thing.

But if you're overusing any of these techniques,

then people are going to recognize them more often,

and now you probably all know when I'm going

to tell a story, but it's a lot easier

when you're presenting about something

that's not public speaking or not presentation techniques.

And if they start to notice that you're using

these techniques and it doesn't feel natural,

then they're going to be distracted,

and using storytelling as a technique

is not going to be beneficial to you.

So, just make sure that you're thinking

about the content of your talk

and seeing, like, oh, is this story

actually necessary in the spot where it is

or am I just trying too hard to throw

these things in?

Thirdly, you want to make sure that stories

that you're telling are relevant.

So, in terms of the overall concept

that you're trying to deliver,

ensure that it's relevant for the time period

it is in, for example, and it's relevant

for the audience that it's being spoken to.

So, for example, talking about user experience design

now is different from 2012, and I have to think about

when I'm doing UX design presentations,

how things have changed and how I can adapt

my presentation to the current time that it lives within.

And then in terms of those sub-stories

that I'm creating to drive home my concept,

I need to make sure that they actually do that,

that they're relevant, and that they're

comprehensible for the audience,

that the audience can understand them, basically.

And I want to make sure that people who don't know me

understand what I'm trying to present

and they find the story relevant, so,

one way I usually do that is by actually

sitting with a bunch of people,

sometimes it's people I know well,

sometimes it's co-workers, for example,

sometimes I don't even ask them to sit in front of me,

sometimes I just let them go through

my presentation with the notes

that I'm going to talk about,

and I find that very helpful,

because then they can look at it and say,

oh, well, I don't understand the point

that you're trying to convey, I don't

understand how this piece of information

you're sharing is relevant to the talk

that you're trying to give overall.

And then fourthly, stories should be down-to-earth.

So, what that means is, again,

you want relatable, human,

you want people to remember that you're a human being

with feelings and emotions and experiences

that got you to where you are.

So, try not to stay in the high, fancy castle,

get comfortable laughing at yourself,

share times when you've succeeded,

but also times when you failed,

because lessons about success and failure

are equally useful, for example,

one person at a talk that I attended at Beyond Tellerrand,

described this time where he thought

he had a heart attack, and kind of wrapped it

around this concept of appreciating life

and paying attention to just being alive a little bit more

and kind of taking risks.

And I thought it was very interesting,

because I'm talking about right now,

I still remember it, it really impacted me.

I definitely recommend checking out

the Beyond Tellerrand talks from like last year.

They were really, really interesting.

So, see how you can kind of pull in these like life

experiences that maybe don't seem very cool.

Or like, make you seem like a more vulnerable person

because again, they just make you seem and feel

more genuine and relatable and down to earth.

And then finally, stories should be easy to recall,

so just like I did with this person who thought

they had a heart attack, it takes five seconds

to talk about what that is.

You want to make sure that you're conveying your ideas

more effectively.

I remember, you know, about appreciating life

from this presentation this person did

because he talked about a heart attack

and that's a very real relatable thing.

I can remember it very easily and if the listeners

don't remember the idea that you were sharing,

they can't attach that concept to the story that

you were telling, then you need to figure out a way

to make that happen.

You have to work on that, improve that technique

and ensure that when you're telling these stories

they're being attached correctly to the idea

that you're trying to say to people.

So I'm just going to do some wrap up and then I will

share the assignment for this week.

I believe it's a week and so in summary,

as I mentioned storytelling is a very useful way

to make your presentation more engaging.

Hopefully you enjoyed me talking at you

for about half an hour.

Listeners also remember stories more

because they have a beginning, they have a middle,

they have an end and hopefully you can even,

when you're creating your presentation,

now that you have this idea of the order things

are going to go in, you can actually prepare people,

up front, to actually to know how that presentation's

going to go.

And that's just as a side note, I found it

quite useful to, once I've gotten an idea

of the order that my talk is going to go in,

actually tell them up front, this is what we're going

to talk about today, which is why I did that

and that's because people really like having a little bit

of predictability and a little bit of surprise

at the same time.

So, see if you can kind of utilize this process

of designing your content and then figuring out

how to organize it into a way that's palatable

for people, easy to understand, and then present it

to them up front so they know how it's possibly

going to end, but then again, it's the process

of going through the entire experience.

And then again, people relate more to stories

because they feel down to earth,

they feel familiar, it's things that people may have

experienced before or things that people

were scared might actually happen and both of those

provide easier learning lessons for people.

And then some advice for, again, designing your talks.

I always suggest outlining first before jumping

into presentation design.

I'm a designer, it's really easy to get stuck

making things look nice, but design is a science,

so again, not art, but I always suggest outlining first

because you want to make sure that your content

is going to be easy to process and understand.

And then you can actually jump into making it look

really cool.

When you have both, people really appreciate that.

Think about your audience, make sure that you're considering

what's going to be useful for them.

That the content you're trying to share

is going to be something that's relevant and related

to the rest of the idea that you're trying to share.

And that it's delivered at a level that's comfortable

for them, so like make sure that if your audience

is going to be more advanced, you can kind of figure

out ways to communicate stuff without as many analogies

for example.

And then make sure that the sub-stories that kind

of drive your plot are again relatable, simple,

and on topic.

So, moving onto the assignment, I would like everyone

to start telling stories.

Yeah!

So, what you're going to do is, I'm going to share a link

to the public speaking worksheets, I've already given

it to Havi, so she's got that there.

If you can't access the printer, you can just use regular

paper for all of these things.

That's why it's nice.

They're worksheets are just a really extra nice

structure for you, but you can also just do it on

your own.

Whatever works for you is really the thing to do.

So, ideally you want to start by,

once you've identified your idea and if you haven't,

there's a whole extra section for that.

But what you want to do is you want to write four versions

of an abstract so that's just a process of editing.

You've got your initial idea and then what you'll do

is kind of hone in on it until you feel really comfortable

by that 4th version that you've created.

And then what you're going to do is use the worksheets

again to kind of do mind mapping and identify

some sub-topics that you would want to share in that talk.

And then what you're going to do is cut those out

so if you do actually print the worksheets out,

it's really fun because you get to do some arts and crafts

which I really personally like a lot.

And then you can organize them physically in front of you

into an outline, but if you use paper or something

else, just rewrite it or just copy and paste

until things look good.

And then you're going to, if you haven't already,

transfer that outline to a writing app

like Word or Docs or whatever you like.

Pages also is great.

And then you can expand upon that outline

and add stories from your experience.

So really start building that out.

And then you will create a basic presentation.

You can use a generic template in any of those programs

to convey your idea, but really just see how you can use

your outline and design it first and then see how that

affects the actual presentation that comes out

of the work that you do.

So, that's pretty much everything that I have

for today.

Hopefully you all found it useful and helpful

for the future of your presentation work.

Thank you so much and if you have any questions,

feel free to ask now or can send me a Tweet

or an email, I'm available on all

of these different things, so, thank you.

- [Mike] Testing, testing, all right, great.

Thank you so much, Catt.

It was absolutely wonderful.

We do have some questions in fact.

First I would like to ask if we have any questions

in the room.

Did we have a question on this other end?

- All right, we'll go ahead and take some questions

from offline then.

All right, Catt, can you recommend some talks

to watch that are great examples of using

storytelling?

- [Catt] Ew, yes.

So, as I mentioned, the Beyond Tellerrand,

Düsseldorf from 2016 had a lot of really great

presentations to watch.

I'm trying to think of the actual names

of some of the presenters but I would suggest

going on Beyond Tellerrand's,

It's T-E-L-L-E-R-R-A-N-D.

If you look at, they have a Vimeo account

and they have all of the talks from last year

up there and there are a lot of really great storytellers

including the final keynote talk who was by a person

who talked about designing this incredibly weird

Kickstarter book.

I guess he like sends out a lot of these insulting

illustrations to people just randomly.

They pay him to do that and then he sends them

these weird, rude, insulting illustrations

and he talked about the process of turning that

into this music video that he did.

And I found that to be really cool.

They have a bunch of other things like that,

where it was like this person who made glass self-driving

car that looked really pretty.

So there's a lot of these talks at Beyond Tellerrand

and are super interesting.

AIGA Design Conference also had some really good talks

but I'm not sure when they're going to release them online.

That's the only frustrating part is like,

sometimes finding the actual presentations on the internet

can be challenging but the nice thing is that

BT Conference has already done that and I know that,

Bang Bang Con is also pretty good.

Like a lot of their presentations are also quite great

and I definitely suggest watching some of their work.

- [Mike] Great, thanks so much.

Another question from offline.

Are you familiar with the pyramid principle?

And if so, what are your thoughts about using it

to structure your outlines and abstracts?

- [Catt] Ew, not really completely familiar with it.

But I'm definitely curious--

- [Mike] I wasn't either.

So I did a quick little search and it appears

to be a top down approach where you first start

with your objectives and then finds points

to support and then fill in details.

- [Catt] Yep.

- If I'm saying that

incorrectly, I apologize.

incorrectly, I apologize.

- [Catt] Yeah, that's perfect and exactly what

I like to do, because you want to start with the overarching

idea, then you want to start drilling down a little bit

and then you want to, you know, fill in as much detail

as possible, like once you've identified the initial

objective that you have.

So that sounds perfect and I definitely recommend

using that for your design approach.

- [Mike] Great, thanks so much.

Could you quickly provide an example of a sub-story?

- Yes, so that's a great question.

So, you'll notice that during my presentation

I was, so firstly I designed this entire presentation

to sell to you this idea of telling a story

with your presentation.

But then there were several points during

the actual talk that I mentioned, for example,

the time that the presenter at another conference

talked about having a heart attack or almost having

a heart attack and that was to drive home the concept

of making your presentations more relatable or sharing

these stories that maybe make you uncomfortable.

That's kind of an example of a sub-story,

where the overall concept that I'm trying to convey is,

hey, you should definitely use storytelling in your talks

and it worked really well for me to design my presentations

around this idea of a story but at the same time,

hey look, here's an example of how it was used

really well, like this one concept within the larger

presentation.

So, I hope that helps explain what a sub-story

in this case is.

- [Mike] Great, absolutely it does.

Thank you so much.

- Here's another question that we've had come in.

What are the parameters you use to determine

the success of delivering an idea via a story?

So what are the feedback parameters that you use?

- Yes, so that's a great one.

So, in terms of the feedback I look for,

I firstly look to see that people after the presentation

are hopefully, positively, either sharing information online

or come up to me in real life and talk about it.

So that's number one, just like ensuring that there's

overall success of the presentation.

During the presentation, I actually look around to see

like, are people engaged?

Do I need to figure out how to add something in

that's more interesting to people?

So that's another way that I can kind of ensure

that there is hopefully an overall, like higher success

rate and then I also look to see, down the line,

do people remember what I was talking about?

Because that's the biggest thing is just making sure

that what I was saying was useful for them

and hopefully they'll come up to me and say,

oh, like, for example when I talk about learning

to program, hopefully someone will come up afterward

and say, hey, I learned to program as a kid, too,

using the same exact scripting language that I used.

You know, it's things like that that really make,

like my whole goal is to make the subject

that I'm talking about seem more relatable.

And so if it does and people remember

these bits and pieces, that's the thing

that's most important to me most of the time.

- [Mike] Great, thank you so much.

- I believe this is for your outline.

And I believe you gave us some structure,

but the question reads, is there any toolkit

which helps in achieving a standard format?

- [Catt] Mm-hm.

That's a good one.

Maybe that's a thing we should all work on together,

I would say.

Unfortunately, I don't think there is a standard

format yet.

At Etsy, we're starting to run this

internal, helping to run it with a friend

who is also a designer there.

And it's more of a process of getting

designers to do more public speaking,

and we're hoping that outline building

will become more of a thing.

My suggestion, in terms of a structure,

is quite similar to what you may have learned

in public school for essay writing,

which is, you want to have an introduction,

and then you want to have maybe three or four

pieces of content in between,

and then you want to have a conclusion at the end.

And, again, it goes back to the beginning,

middle, and end that people really like

in terms of storytelling, but it's also concise

and it's easy for people to understand,

it's easy for all of us as people

who are creating this content to figure out

how to structure it.

Like, I always found it very useful,

when I was younger, to write in that format,

because it's very easy to figure out,

what's my initial statement that I'm trying to talk about,

okay, and then how do I back that up, basically,

and then how do I conclude that?

So, that's my suggestion, just kind of going back

to primary school.

But, yeah, that's definitely a thing I think

should be worked on, like, figuring out

more formal frameworks for generating content

of this format.

- Thank you so much.

So, one thing you touched on is

the power of the presentation itself.

Do you encourage using visual cues

in your talks and stories?

And if so, how do you ensure they are acceptable

when presenting in a different country or culture?

- [Catt] Yeah, that's definitely a tough one.

So, it was definitely challenging, in this presentation,

to figure out how to present the information

that I was trying to present.

So, in this one specifically,

there were a ton of words with embellishments upon them,

and that was because I was hoping it would be easier

for the international audience to understand.

I definitely do occasionally think about,

what do symbols and colors mean in certain places.

I feel like I don't really know the answer

about pink, but I really like pink,

so that's one caveat.

But that's why, for example, with this one,

it's red, but it also has the cross out symbol,

so it's hopeful that people will understand that.

And I also did some research into castles around the world

to make sure that this would hopefully

be somewhat recognizable.

So, I definitely think that it's useful to visually

communicate things but you want to back that up

more with the stuff that you're saying

to ensure that the audience understands it

because some people who will look at this

won't understand exactly what the heck it's supposed to be.

Or why I'm using it in this context, so I really try hard

to make my slides very simple and then make sure

that the spoken word content is more of what people

are focusing on although I'd want to make sure again

as you can see, with like the slide that comes afterward

I use a lot of words but I use very, very simple

statements and then I just try to explain that,

so hopefully that is helpful for this person

who's wondering what to do.

But, yeah, this talk, very specifically,

has a lot of words in it and less imagery,

and sometimes I find that useful, like,

diagrams are a form of visualization,

so I think it's really about figuring out ways

to communicate your idea in the best way possible

rather than focusing again on this technique

of, should I use lots of images or should I not?

It's really about the content that you're trying

to communicate to people.

- Great, thank you so much.

We do have one more question coming in from offline.

The question reads, you come from

a game developer background.

- [Catt] Yeah.

- Do you feel there are other things or elements

from your background along with storytelling

that are applicable to public speaking.

- Ooh, yeah, that's a good question.

Yeah, I mean, I think my background specifically,

well, I'm really great at self-deprecation,

which is really good for the process

of digging in deep and sharing personal experiences

that I've had, so I'm really not afraid to go there,

which is really useful.

I think that's definitely because

I'm really used to failing all the time,

like when you're making websites or you're making games,

things break so often, and it's really actually humorous

sometimes how poorly things work,

so it's really nice to be able to share

those experiences with people.

And I've got lots of experiences

where things didn't work out, which means

I have lots of talk fodder, so I've got lots

of different things that I can share

when I'm talking about something

or just as a presentation idea in general,

which is very nice.

I'm also very, very, organized, partially, again,

because I've gotten used to writing clear and concise

programming code, which is very nice for listing things out

and figuring out, well, how should I communicate

this thing in the best way possible,

because I very often have to do that

for computers and people who will

look at my code later, so I really like

documenting everything, because you never know

when you're going to need to come back to it later,

and that's actually really great

because I very often find myself reusing

content from slides, so I make sure to organize

my presentations in an easily accessible place,

so I have an entire folder on Google Drive

where all of my presentations are,

and that way, if I ever need to reference

a slide that I made before, they're all

in the same place.

So, I heavily recommend documenting

your presentations well, writing notes down

really, really, helps in case you forgot

what you were trying to say, and hopefully use

a similar format for all of them, although

you honestly can't always control if you're

going to have to use Keynote or PowerPoint

or Google Drive, sometimes people have

their preferences, but make sure you put everything

in an easily accessible place because you never know

when you're going to need that again.

- [Mike] Great, thank you so much.

Any questions in the room?

- [Mike] All right, well, wonderful.

- Awesome.

Thanks, all of you, thank you.

- [Mike] Catt, thank you so much

for taking the time to speak with us today.

- [Catt] Of course, happy to be here.

Yeah, if you have any remaining question,

you got the information right there,

and have a good day/evening, wherever

all of you are, and thank everyone in the room.

- [Havi] Awesome.

I think we're good.

- Yay. - [Havi] Thank you so much.