Catt Small on The Full Story: Presenting Complete Ideas
Telling a cohesive story is one of the hardest parts of public speaking. Many fledgling speakers find it challenging to string concepts together in an order that makes sense to other people. They also find themselves struggling to explain things in a way that feels approachable. In this talk, Catt will share methods to plan and present ideas so that your audience can better understand them. Attendees will leave the talk knowing how to outline and design presentations for speaking engagements.
Catt is a product designer, game maker, and developer. She is currently making awesome things at Etsy. She started programming interactive games around the age of 10 and has been going ever since. In her spare time, Catt organizes events with Good for PoC and launches games with Brooklyn Gamery. You can follow her @cattsmall on Twitter and view her work at www.cattsmall.com.
Start time:
Duration: 38 minutes
Channels: Main, Tech Speakers
Tags:
techspeakers,
tech speakers,
public speaking,
masterclass,
mozilla tech speakers,
moztechspeakers
Views since archived: 54
- Okay.
(background chatter)
Hey everybody.
Welcome to the 2nd Tech Speakers master class
of Winter 2017.
It's my great pleasure today to introduce Catt Small
who will be presenting, The Full Story: Presenting
Complete Ideas.
Catt is a product designer, developer, and game developer
at Etsy where she makes awesome things.
She's been programming interactive games
since about age 10 and continues ever since.
In her spare time she works with, Good for People of Color
and launches games with Brooklyn Gamery.
Without further ado, Catt Small, thank you.
(applause)
- Thank you.
Hello, yeah, hi internet people.
So I'm here today to talk about how and why
it's good to use storytelling in your presentations.
So we're going to be talking about storytelling
as a concept as well as how to use storytelling
within your presentations to make better
and more engaging talks.
But first, just kind of getting a little more context
about where I'm coming from so Havi did a great job
of introducing me in terms of what I do.
I'm a product designer at Etsy which is a website
that lets people buy unique goods from around the world.
And I mostly focus on the payments experience
for sellers by helping them to understand
the payments that they are receiving and also to update
their payment preferences.
I am also a co-founder of Brooklyn Gamery
where we make endearing and weird video games
and organize diversity-focused events
like the Game Devs of Color Expo.
And I also make my own random things like games,
apps, websites, and comics.
I've spoken at various events including TEDx,
Beyond Tellerrand, which is a cutting edge
technology conference in Berlin
which happens in both Düsseldorf and Berlin.
And AIGA Design conference which is a conference
for designers of all kinds including print designers
as well as user experience designers like myself.
At these different places, I've spoken about
many different topics because often the conferences
don't have very much in common.
Sometimes they're about technology,
sometimes they're about programming, design,
life experience, and so I've had to kind of shake it up
a little bit and talk about lots of different things.
But all of these different talks that I've done
have a singular thing in common, at the very least.
And that is telling stories.
So, just to give a brief definition
so that we're all on the same page
about what storytelling is,
I'm going to be referring to it as
the social and cultural activity of sharing stories
and that comes from Wikipedia so,
just to kind of breakdown what exactly that means,
we've got these three different components
that make up a story.
We've got plot, we have characters, and point of view.
And all of these come together to tell an overarching
narrative that hopefully guides you,
or guides listeners through the process of your talk.
So breaking those down and defining those a little bit,
the plot refers to the sequence of events
that happen in a story.
And a story can be long or short.
And it can involve many or a few events.
Additionally, characters are the beings who exist
within the story and by beings I mean any objects
that have agency or personality, they affect or are affected
by the plot that's happening, so for example,
you can have beings who are animals or people
or even objects that have been given life, for example,
a clicky thing like this.
And then finally you have the point of view
which is the perspective of the narrator.
So, in this case it's me because I'm sharing
this presentation with you and I'm telling the story
in the way that seems best to me.
In terms of why storytelling is important
and why it matters and why we should all think about ways
to tell stories with our talks.
Firstly, people engage much more, it's more engaging
for your listeners.
So what I mean by that is that,
from childhood we've been primed to listen
to stories, we've got fairytales that we've been told
since we were young.
These are all ways that we were communicated to,
we were, people shared morals and learnings through stories.
Additionally, people really, really like the process
of a story moving from start to finish.
They love the beginning, the middle, the end,
they want to know what happens next.
And how it ends, as I said, so, and even when you know
how the story ends, if you see the ending at the beginning,
you want to understand, well how did it get there,
so people just really love stories.
They also relate more when they're hearing stories
because a lot of people put themselves in the shoes
of the characters in those stories and say,
oh, this could have happened to me,
so they start to feel a sense of compassion for the narrator
as well as the characters in the story.
And additionally, stories make you feel like an interesting
human being and obviously we're all real people,
but it's about communicating your experiences
to other people.
Or communicating the experiences of others to others.
And I really highlight this because when I was younger
I used to be quite bad at storytelling and sharing
my experiences with other people and I found
that the most relatable people were those
who told stories more and shared more of the things
that they were learning with others.
And it was because they were vulnerable,
they were funny, they were engaging,
and people really liked that.
So now I make a conscious effort to,
within my presentations but also within my actual
regular day to day life, just make sure that I share
more stories with people.
Thirdly, people understand more when you do stories.
And this is actually a thing that has been studied.
So, for example, Marilee "Brain Lady" Sprenger
wrote an entire piece about this and did several studies
on this and people actually process information
better when,
when stories are told to them, basically.
And I'm not going to read the entire thing,
but basically our brains compare existing experiences
that they've had with new stories that they learn
and things that are related to their own personal
experiences can actually processed more easily.
Which means that stories are more likely to be relatable
to existing experiences that people have had
or even fears and concerns that people have thought
about before.
So, for example, if something happens to one person
and someone says, oh, my god, I was afraid that that thing
was going to happen forever.
Well, now they know exactly where that,
what the result of that is and they also are very likely
to remember possibly the presentation that someone
conveyed that story within.
And there's two different ways to do this.
So firstly, you can use analogies which are kind of like
short little tidbits that are hopefully related
to down to earth things that can be used
to explain ideas that are hard to understand.
For example, when I was younger,
learning to, learning Java Script,
how to program Java Script, I found it really useful
to think about functions as in teaching a dog to fetch
and that was because when you teach a dog something
for the first time, usually they are able
to then just execute upon it repeatedly
after the first time that you teach it.
And obviously it's not a direct correlation
but it helps people understand, these kinds of complex
things that are maybe kind of scary at first
and it makes it more relatable and more friendly
and hopefully it will add a more positive way
to actually remember this concept that might be scary
for some people.
And large, more personal stories can also be used
to explain these larger concepts.
For example, how do you use different processes
in the workplace or any other thing that maybe
requires a little bit more depth.
So, you can use these larger stories not analogies
to kind of talk about these more concept,
or complex things rather.
So for example, by talking about a personal failure
or frustration or even a way that you succeeded,
you can transfer your experiences into other people's
success and they, and people really appreciate
the opportunity to learn from mistakes
and from other people's experiences because,
especially, for example, me, I'm like in front
of y'all right now and maybe a I seem like everthings
going great, but we've all had our ups and downs
and it's very useful to kind of use the platform
that I'm using right now, for example,
to share the learnings that got me to this point,
which is why I'm really happy to be here right now,
so thank you.
(laughs)
So, continuing on, people remember more
when you share stories.
And I mentioned this before with the entire part
about being a little more relatable, but that's again
related to the brain really enjoying beginnings,
middles, and ends.
Our brains really like to process things
in the story format.
And that's probably why I don't like shows that never end
for example, The Simpson's.
I need a finish, everyone needs like a finished package,
they need a beginning, they need a middle, they need an end
and our brain just really likes that.
So, now that you know what storytelling
is within the realm of this talk and why it's
super useful for conveying the concepts
that you're trying to share with people
during presentations, here's a little bit
about how to put that extra awesome sparkle
into your future talks by using storytelling.
And I'm going to be going through
my entire process from the beginning
to the almost finished product.
I'm not going to get too much into
the presentation building part
because it's about designing the content
before you actually build the presentation.
So, firstly, I'm going to point something out,
and I've kind of mentioned this a little bit before,
but when you are designing a talk,
kind of like stories in general,
you have the overarching plot,
and then you have the sub-stories
or the minor plot points that make up
the entire concept that you're trying to drive home.
So, when I'm talking about these different things,
I'm going to talk about creating the overarching story,
and then I'm also going to talk about opportunities
to actually drive home the points in your talk
using these sub-stories as I will sometimes refer to them.
So, let's start.
So, firstly, when I am identifying a talk idea,
I usually like to start by flushing it out
by writing an abstract.
So, what that means is, I'm writing a summary
of the speech or the presentation that I'm going to give.
And this is great because this is usually
what conferences ask for anyway,
so it's really convenient to send them this
piece of information, or maybe you'll have an idea
and they will just ask you for an abstract anyway.
But when you're actually doing a proposal,
they're usually going to ask for this abstract,
so it's great to have this written up anyway.
So, I usually answer questions like,
what is the talk about, what are you trying to solve,
what will attendees learn?
And the last one is really important
because that's what is gonna actually
drive people to your talk and also for conference
organizers, that's what they're actually
going to look for anyway, so you want to make sure
that you've identified the talk's audience
and made it attractive in some way, hopefully.
Like, everyone's biased, so attractive
is kind of a weird phrase, but you want to make sure
that you're thinking about your end users,
which, in this case, is your audience.
And then once I've written this abstract,
what I do next is, I usually just either start
with a blank piece of paper or I will go
into a word processing program like Microsoft Word
or Google Docs, and I just start mind mapping,
which is the process of writing down
lots of related ideas to the initial idea
that came into your head.
So, for example, in terms of this talk
that I did called, designing socially impactful experiences,
I started to write a bunch of things down, like,
oh, this is how technology succeeds,
this is how it fails, this idea of humility,
how do I create a project for good,
how has technology been used as a silver bullet
to kind of solve all problems, and things like that.
And then once I just kind of wrote everything down,
I start to organize it into a structure
that makes a little bit more sense.
And this becomes the high level outline
that provides the overall direction for my talk.
So, taking the previous slide and, sort of,
organizing these pieces of information into sections,
you can have the overarching idea
of designing socially impactful experiences,
but then there's one section about
how technology has been used in the past,
and how it's failed and succeeded
as this idea of a silver bullet
that kind of solves all problems,
and then you can also have a section
that's more about how to create a project for good
with the idea of humility in mind.
And then once I've actually kind of organized
that stuff a little bit, I transferred that outline
into a writing program, if I wasn't already using one,
like Word for example, and then I start
adding these time budgets or buckets
to each section, and what that does is helps me
to figure out how much to talk about each part
of my presentation, it also helps me figure out
how many slides I'm probably going to have to make,
and it helps me remember how much time I have overall,
because it's very, very, easy to go over
or go under if you don't start thinking
about the time you're going to need pretty early.
And then I actually start filling out these sections
more once I've figured out how much time
I can actually give to each part,
and what this does is allow me to start really,
again, thinking about the design of the content
before I get into the presentation,
and that's how I actually did this entire presentation
that I'm doing for you right now.
And then once I've kind of done this brain dump
and organized it all and written it up,
I start thinking about spots where I can actually
introduce these sub-stories.
So, at this point, I've got the overall story,
I know the plot, but I need to figure out,
well, how can I use these real things
that have possibly happened to me
or to other people to actually drive home
the points in my story?
So, for example, a time when something didn't work out,
which is the first section that I bolded,
or a time when it did, and a project that I worked on
and what I learned.
And then I just start adding them in
into the spots where it makes sense,
and after this is when I usually start to actually
create the presentation, and as I mentioned,
this is what I used for my talk and many others,
and also, terrible mysql jokes are, sorry.
(laughing)
Okay, so, now that you know how I work,
I wanted to also talk about some
lessons that I learned, and some of these,
as I mentioned, will apply to the overall idea
of creating a story with your talk,
like creating a plot-driven, sort of, presentation,
and some of these will just apply to sub-story creation.
So, firstly, you want your stories
to be simple, so this presentation
is pretty straightforward, it's got different parts to it,
but it's really driving home a singular idea,
and I did that on purpose, because it's easier
for people to follow and it's more concise
when you're not throwing too many things at people,
because they're gonna lose interest,
they're gonna be kind of confused,
and people can't process a ton of information at once,
especially not when you're talking to them
for maybe 30 to 45 minutes.
They've got a certain amount of things they can understand,
and you have to make sure that you're not
presenting too many concepts, otherwise they're
not really gonna be able to remember all of it.
So, make sure that your core idea is the one
that you're kind of hammering home
and talking about it as much as you can,
and everything that you're presenting is backing
up that concept.
Secondly, stories should be in low quantity.
So, what that means is, in terms
of the overall presentation, again,
you're using, hopefully you're not making it too complex,
but then sub-stories are one of many different techniques,
so, me talking about an experience that I've had
is one part of this presentation, but I
also use things like statements,
so I'm stating different things,
I'm quoting research for example,
maybe I can ask an audience question,
which I'm not doing, but I could also do things
like a joke, for example, and that's another thing.
But if you're overusing any of these techniques,
then people are going to recognize them more often,
and now you probably all know when I'm going
to tell a story, but it's a lot easier
when you're presenting about something
that's not public speaking or not presentation techniques.
And if they start to notice that you're using
these techniques and it doesn't feel natural,
then they're going to be distracted,
and using storytelling as a technique
is not going to be beneficial to you.
So, just make sure that you're thinking
about the content of your talk
and seeing, like, oh, is this story
actually necessary in the spot where it is
or am I just trying too hard to throw
these things in?
Thirdly, you want to make sure that stories
that you're telling are relevant.
So, in terms of the overall concept
that you're trying to deliver,
ensure that it's relevant for the time period
it is in, for example, and it's relevant
for the audience that it's being spoken to.
So, for example, talking about user experience design
now is different from 2012, and I have to think about
when I'm doing UX design presentations,
how things have changed and how I can adapt
my presentation to the current time that it lives within.
And then in terms of those sub-stories
that I'm creating to drive home my concept,
I need to make sure that they actually do that,
that they're relevant, and that they're
comprehensible for the audience,
that the audience can understand them, basically.
And I want to make sure that people who don't know me
understand what I'm trying to present
and they find the story relevant, so,
one way I usually do that is by actually
sitting with a bunch of people,
sometimes it's people I know well,
sometimes it's co-workers, for example,
sometimes I don't even ask them to sit in front of me,
sometimes I just let them go through
my presentation with the notes
that I'm going to talk about,
and I find that very helpful,
because then they can look at it and say,
oh, well, I don't understand the point
that you're trying to convey, I don't
understand how this piece of information
you're sharing is relevant to the talk
that you're trying to give overall.
And then fourthly, stories should be down-to-earth.
So, what that means is, again,
you want relatable, human,
you want people to remember that you're a human being
with feelings and emotions and experiences
that got you to where you are.
So, try not to stay in the high, fancy castle,
get comfortable laughing at yourself,
share times when you've succeeded,
but also times when you failed,
because lessons about success and failure
are equally useful, for example,
one person at a talk that I attended at Beyond Tellerrand,
described this time where he thought
he had a heart attack, and kind of wrapped it
around this concept of appreciating life
and paying attention to just being alive a little bit more
and kind of taking risks.
And I thought it was very interesting,
because I'm talking about right now,
I still remember it, it really impacted me.
I definitely recommend checking out
the Beyond Tellerrand talks from like last year.
They were really, really interesting.
So, see how you can kind of pull in these like life
experiences that maybe don't seem very cool.
Or like, make you seem like a more vulnerable person
because again, they just make you seem and feel
more genuine and relatable and down to earth.
And then finally, stories should be easy to recall,
so just like I did with this person who thought
they had a heart attack, it takes five seconds
to talk about what that is.
You want to make sure that you're conveying your ideas
more effectively.
I remember, you know, about appreciating life
from this presentation this person did
because he talked about a heart attack
and that's a very real relatable thing.
I can remember it very easily and if the listeners
don't remember the idea that you were sharing,
they can't attach that concept to the story that
you were telling, then you need to figure out a way
to make that happen.
You have to work on that, improve that technique
and ensure that when you're telling these stories
they're being attached correctly to the idea
that you're trying to say to people.
So I'm just going to do some wrap up and then I will
share the assignment for this week.
I believe it's a week and so in summary,
as I mentioned storytelling is a very useful way
to make your presentation more engaging.
Hopefully you enjoyed me talking at you
for about half an hour.
Listeners also remember stories more
because they have a beginning, they have a middle,
they have an end and hopefully you can even,
when you're creating your presentation,
now that you have this idea of the order things
are going to go in, you can actually prepare people,
up front, to actually to know how that presentation's
going to go.
And that's just as a side note, I found it
quite useful to, once I've gotten an idea
of the order that my talk is going to go in,
actually tell them up front, this is what we're going
to talk about today, which is why I did that
and that's because people really like having a little bit
of predictability and a little bit of surprise
at the same time.
So, see if you can kind of utilize this process
of designing your content and then figuring out
how to organize it into a way that's palatable
for people, easy to understand, and then present it
to them up front so they know how it's possibly
going to end, but then again, it's the process
of going through the entire experience.
And then again, people relate more to stories
because they feel down to earth,
they feel familiar, it's things that people may have
experienced before or things that people
were scared might actually happen and both of those
provide easier learning lessons for people.
And then some advice for, again, designing your talks.
I always suggest outlining first before jumping
into presentation design.
I'm a designer, it's really easy to get stuck
making things look nice, but design is a science,
so again, not art, but I always suggest outlining first
because you want to make sure that your content
is going to be easy to process and understand.
And then you can actually jump into making it look
really cool.
When you have both, people really appreciate that.
Think about your audience, make sure that you're considering
what's going to be useful for them.
That the content you're trying to share
is going to be something that's relevant and related
to the rest of the idea that you're trying to share.
And that it's delivered at a level that's comfortable
for them, so like make sure that if your audience
is going to be more advanced, you can kind of figure
out ways to communicate stuff without as many analogies
for example.
And then make sure that the sub-stories that kind
of drive your plot are again relatable, simple,
and on topic.
So, moving onto the assignment, I would like everyone
to start telling stories.
Yeah!
So, what you're going to do is, I'm going to share a link
to the public speaking worksheets, I've already given
it to Havi, so she's got that there.
If you can't access the printer, you can just use regular
paper for all of these things.
That's why it's nice.
They're worksheets are just a really extra nice
structure for you, but you can also just do it on
your own.
Whatever works for you is really the thing to do.
So, ideally you want to start by,
once you've identified your idea and if you haven't,
there's a whole extra section for that.
But what you want to do is you want to write four versions
of an abstract so that's just a process of editing.
You've got your initial idea and then what you'll do
is kind of hone in on it until you feel really comfortable
by that 4th version that you've created.
And then what you're going to do is use the worksheets
again to kind of do mind mapping and identify
some sub-topics that you would want to share in that talk.
And then what you're going to do is cut those out
so if you do actually print the worksheets out,
it's really fun because you get to do some arts and crafts
which I really personally like a lot.
And then you can organize them physically in front of you
into an outline, but if you use paper or something
else, just rewrite it or just copy and paste
until things look good.
And then you're going to, if you haven't already,
transfer that outline to a writing app
like Word or Docs or whatever you like.
Pages also is great.
And then you can expand upon that outline
and add stories from your experience.
So really start building that out.
And then you will create a basic presentation.
You can use a generic template in any of those programs
to convey your idea, but really just see how you can use
your outline and design it first and then see how that
affects the actual presentation that comes out
of the work that you do.
So, that's pretty much everything that I have
for today.
Hopefully you all found it useful and helpful
for the future of your presentation work.
Thank you so much and if you have any questions,
feel free to ask now or can send me a Tweet
or an email, I'm available on all
of these different things, so, thank you.
(applause)
- [Mike] Testing, testing, all right, great.
Thank you so much, Catt.
It was absolutely wonderful.
We do have some questions in fact.
First I would like to ask if we have any questions
in the room.
Did we have a question on this other end?
No.
- [Catt] I think we're chill.
- All right, we'll go ahead and take some questions
from offline then.
All right, Catt, can you recommend some talks
to watch that are great examples of using
storytelling?
- [Catt] Ew, yes.
So, as I mentioned, the Beyond Tellerrand,
Düsseldorf from 2016 had a lot of really great
presentations to watch.
I'm trying to think of the actual names
of some of the presenters but I would suggest
going on Beyond Tellerrand's,
It's T-E-L-L-E-R-R-A-N-D.
If you look at, they have a Vimeo account
and they have all of the talks from last year
up there and there are a lot of really great storytellers
including the final keynote talk who was by a person
who talked about designing this incredibly weird
Kickstarter book.
I guess he like sends out a lot of these insulting
illustrations to people just randomly.
They pay him to do that and then he sends them
these weird, rude, insulting illustrations
and he talked about the process of turning that
into this music video that he did.
And I found that to be really cool.
They have a bunch of other things like that,
where it was like this person who made glass self-driving
car that looked really pretty.
So there's a lot of these talks at Beyond Tellerrand
and are super interesting.
AIGA Design Conference also had some really good talks
but I'm not sure when they're going to release them online.
That's the only frustrating part is like,
sometimes finding the actual presentations on the internet
can be challenging but the nice thing is that
BT Conference has already done that and I know that,
Bang Bang Con is also pretty good.
Like a lot of their presentations are also quite great
and I definitely suggest watching some of their work.
- [Mike] Great, thanks so much.
Another question from offline.
Are you familiar with the pyramid principle?
And if so, what are your thoughts about using it
to structure your outlines and abstracts?
- [Catt] Ew, not really completely familiar with it.
But I'm definitely curious--
- [Mike] I wasn't either.
So I did a quick little search and it appears
to be a top down approach where you first start
with your objectives and then finds points
to support and then fill in details.
- [Catt] Yep.
That sounds exactly-- - If I'm saying that
incorrectly, I apologize.
- [Catt] Yeah, that's perfect and exactly what
I like to do, because you want to start with the overarching
idea, then you want to start drilling down a little bit
and then you want to, you know, fill in as much detail
as possible, like once you've identified the initial
objective that you have.
So that sounds perfect and I definitely recommend
using that for your design approach.
- [Mike] Great, thanks so much.
Could you quickly provide an example of a sub-story?
- Yes, so that's a great question.
So, you'll notice that during my presentation
I was, so firstly I designed this entire presentation
to sell to you this idea of telling a story
with your presentation.
But then there were several points during
the actual talk that I mentioned, for example,
the time that the presenter at another conference
talked about having a heart attack or almost having
a heart attack and that was to drive home the concept
of making your presentations more relatable or sharing
these stories that maybe make you uncomfortable.
That's kind of an example of a sub-story,
where the overall concept that I'm trying to convey is,
hey, you should definitely use storytelling in your talks
and it worked really well for me to design my presentations
around this idea of a story but at the same time,
hey look, here's an example of how it was used
really well, like this one concept within the larger
presentation.
So, I hope that helps explain what a sub-story
in this case is.
- [Mike] Great, absolutely it does.
Thank you so much.
- Mm-hm.
- Here's another question that we've had come in.
What are the parameters you use to determine
the success of delivering an idea via a story?
So what are the feedback parameters that you use?
- Yes, so that's a great one.
So, in terms of the feedback I look for,
I firstly look to see that people after the presentation
are hopefully, positively, either sharing information online
or come up to me in real life and talk about it.
So that's number one, just like ensuring that there's
overall success of the presentation.
During the presentation, I actually look around to see
like, are people engaged?
Do I need to figure out how to add something in
that's more interesting to people?
So that's another way that I can kind of ensure
that there is hopefully an overall, like higher success
rate and then I also look to see, down the line,
do people remember what I was talking about?
Because that's the biggest thing is just making sure
that what I was saying was useful for them
and hopefully they'll come up to me and say,
oh, like, for example when I talk about learning
to program, hopefully someone will come up afterward
and say, hey, I learned to program as a kid, too,
using the same exact scripting language that I used.
You know, it's things like that that really make,
like my whole goal is to make the subject
that I'm talking about seem more relatable.
And so if it does and people remember
these bits and pieces, that's the thing
that's most important to me most of the time.
- [Mike] Great, thank you so much.
- Mm-hm.
- I believe this is for your outline.
And I believe you gave us some structure,
but the question reads, is there any toolkit
which helps in achieving a standard format?
- [Catt] Mm-hm.
That's a good one.
Maybe that's a thing we should all work on together,
I would say.
(laughs)
Unfortunately, I don't think there is a standard
format yet.
At Etsy, we're starting to run this
internal, helping to run it with a friend
who is also a designer there.
And it's more of a process of getting
designers to do more public speaking,
and we're hoping that outline building
will become more of a thing.
My suggestion, in terms of a structure,
is quite similar to what you may have learned
in public school for essay writing,
which is, you want to have an introduction,
and then you want to have maybe three or four
pieces of content in between,
and then you want to have a conclusion at the end.
And, again, it goes back to the beginning,
middle, and end that people really like
in terms of storytelling, but it's also concise
and it's easy for people to understand,
it's easy for all of us as people
who are creating this content to figure out
how to structure it.
Like, I always found it very useful,
when I was younger, to write in that format,
because it's very easy to figure out,
what's my initial statement that I'm trying to talk about,
okay, and then how do I back that up, basically,
and then how do I conclude that?
So, that's my suggestion, just kind of going back
to primary school.
But, yeah, that's definitely a thing I think
should be worked on, like, figuring out
more formal frameworks for generating content
of this format.
- Thank you so much.
So, one thing you touched on is
the power of the presentation itself.
Do you encourage using visual cues
in your talks and stories?
And if so, how do you ensure they are acceptable
when presenting in a different country or culture?
- [Catt] Yeah, that's definitely a tough one.
So, it was definitely challenging, in this presentation,
to figure out how to present the information
that I was trying to present.
So, in this one specifically,
there were a ton of words with embellishments upon them,
and that was because I was hoping it would be easier
for the international audience to understand.
I definitely do occasionally think about,
what do symbols and colors mean in certain places.
I feel like I don't really know the answer
about pink, but I really like pink,
so that's one caveat.
But that's why, for example, with this one,
it's red, but it also has the cross out symbol,
so it's hopeful that people will understand that.
And I also did some research into castles around the world
to make sure that this would hopefully
be somewhat recognizable.
So, I definitely think that it's useful to visually
communicate things but you want to back that up
more with the stuff that you're saying
to ensure that the audience understands it
because some people who will look at this
won't understand exactly what the heck it's supposed to be.
Or why I'm using it in this context, so I really try hard
to make my slides very simple and then make sure
that the spoken word content is more of what people
are focusing on although I'd want to make sure again
as you can see, with like the slide that comes afterward
I use a lot of words but I use very, very simple
statements and then I just try to explain that,
so hopefully that is helpful for this person
who's wondering what to do.
But, yeah, this talk, very specifically,
has a lot of words in it and less imagery,
and sometimes I find that useful, like,
diagrams are a form of visualization,
so I think it's really about figuring out ways
to communicate your idea in the best way possible
rather than focusing again on this technique
of, should I use lots of images or should I not?
It's really about the content that you're trying
to communicate to people.
- Great, thank you so much.
We do have one more question coming in from offline.
The question reads, you come from
a game developer background.
- [Catt] Yeah.
- Do you feel there are other things or elements
from your background along with storytelling
that are applicable to public speaking.
- Ooh, yeah, that's a good question.
Yeah, I mean, I think my background specifically,
well, I'm really great at self-deprecation,
which is really good for the process
of digging in deep and sharing personal experiences
that I've had, so I'm really not afraid to go there,
which is really useful.
I think that's definitely because
I'm really used to failing all the time,
like when you're making websites or you're making games,
things break so often, and it's really actually humorous
sometimes how poorly things work,
so it's really nice to be able to share
those experiences with people.
And I've got lots of experiences
where things didn't work out, which means
I have lots of talk fodder, so I've got lots
of different things that I can share
when I'm talking about something
or just as a presentation idea in general,
which is very nice.
I'm also very, very, organized, partially, again,
because I've gotten used to writing clear and concise
programming code, which is very nice for listing things out
and figuring out, well, how should I communicate
this thing in the best way possible,
because I very often have to do that
for computers and people who will
look at my code later, so I really like
documenting everything, because you never know
when you're going to need to come back to it later,
and that's actually really great
because I very often find myself reusing
content from slides, so I make sure to organize
my presentations in an easily accessible place,
so I have an entire folder on Google Drive
where all of my presentations are,
and that way, if I ever need to reference
a slide that I made before, they're all
in the same place.
So, I heavily recommend documenting
your presentations well, writing notes down
really, really, helps in case you forgot
what you were trying to say, and hopefully use
a similar format for all of them, although
you honestly can't always control if you're
going to have to use Keynote or PowerPoint
or Google Drive, sometimes people have
their preferences, but make sure you put everything
in an easily accessible place because you never know
when you're going to need that again.
- [Mike] Great, thank you so much.
- Yay.
Any questions in the room?
- [Mike] All right, well, wonderful.
- Awesome.
Thanks, all of you, thank you.
- [Mike] Catt, thank you so much
for taking the time to speak with us today.
- [Catt] Of course, happy to be here.
Yeah, if you have any remaining question,
you got the information right there,
and have a good day/evening, wherever
all of you are, and thank everyone in the room.
- [Havi] Awesome.
I think we're good.
- Yay. - [Havi] Thank you so much.
Comments
Loading comments. Please wait…
You must be signed in to post comments.