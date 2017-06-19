Community Participation Guidelines Revision Brownbag (NALA)

A revised version of Mozilla's Community Participation Guidelines was released in May 2017, following years of community feedback and in direct response to the Diversity and Inclusion Team's research findings that the CPG needed to become more clear and actionable. The new version of the CPG includes expanded guidelines on acceptable and unacceptable behavior, as well as a clear reporting process.



Please join Larissa Shapiro (Head of D&I) and Lizz Noonan (D&I Coordinator) to find out about the new CPG and the revision process. After a short presentation, we will take questions from the offices, on Vidyo, and on #airmozilla in IRC and Slack. If you are unable to make it to one of the three sessions, the recordings will be available publicly on Air Mozilla.



Questions or feedback on the CPG? Send it to inclusion@mozilla.com.



Schedule:

North America/Latin America: Monday 19 June, 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET / 8 pm UTC

Europe, Middle East, Africa: Wednesday 21 June, 7 am PT/ 2 pm UTC / 4 pm CET

Asia/Pacific: Wednesday 21 June, 3 am UTC / 12 pm JST / 8 pm PT