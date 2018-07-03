Computer Security In The Past, Present and Future, with Mikko Hypponen

Computer security researcher Mikko Hypponen has been hunting hackers since 1991. Join us to hear his insights and stories on computer security history. Mikko will also tell us where we are today, and where we will be going in the future. But the real question is: how are we ever going to secure ten billion new devices that will be going online over the next decade?