Creative Media Awards Webinar
This is an informational webinar for a global public audience interested in learning more about Mozilla's Creative Media Awards track.
This event is being streamed on New AirMozilla: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/Event.htm?ShowKey=44908&DisplayItem=E270069. Webcasts will slowly be migrated from the legacy AirMozilla platform (this one) to the new AirMozilla (airmo.mozilla.org) through the end of June 2018. Legacy AirMozilla will be decommissioned July 2018.
Start time:
Channel: Main
Number of live views:
Comments
Loading comments. Please wait…
You must be signed in to post comments.