Data and People: A Discussion with Google's former SVP of People Operations Laszlo Bock

When Google's head of People came out with the bestselling book Work Rules! last year, he debunked many myths. Adopting an experiments-based approach with their people, his team was able to gather data challenging commonly accepted assumptions about hiring, compensation, performance evaluations, training and more.



For example, in 2010 Google's research showed that junior, female software engineers were not getting promoted at the same rate as their male counterparts. Digging deeper, the team discovered differing self-nomination rates. Men, who in many cultures are typically more comfortable self-promoting, were nominating themselves at higher rates than their equally qualified but, on average, less self-promoting female peers.



To address this, a senior leader shared the data with Googlers and encouraged all engineers to self-nominate when ready, and told managers to keep their eyes open for promo-ready Googlers. Eventually, promotion rates equaled out.



Of course, Google isn't mozilla: for one thing, Google has over 60,000 staff in over 70 offices in 40 countries around the world. But the work and findings from Google - whose staff typically provide statistically-significant and rich data sets - can be useful references as we strive to create a mozilla that is diverse, innovative and, at our core, puts people first.



On January 18, Mozilla's Larissa Shapiro will interview Laszlo. She'll dig deeper into the approaches and learnings Google has taken with people and data, and help us uncover how these types of approaches apply to the science and art of people management at mozilla.