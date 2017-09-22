This video is currently being transcoded.
End of RGSoC 2017 - Celebration
Rails Girls Summer of Code is an award-winning scholarship program aiming to foster diversity in Open Source since 2013. Selected teams receive a three-month scholarship to work on selected Open Source projects. This is the celebration of the end of this year's Rails Girls Summer of Code program with an evening full of lightning talks from the Berlin teams as well as some chat and Q&A.
Start time:
Location: Berlin Commons
Channel: Main
Tags:
women,
women in tech