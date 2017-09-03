Equal Ratings Conference Judges' Panel Discussion 3.09.17

Our Goal



At Mozilla, our mission is to ensure the Internet is a global public resource, open and accessible to all. An Internet that truly puts people first, where individuals can shape their own experience and are empowered, safe, and independent. When billions of people come online for the first time, we want those people to have access to the full set of possibilities the Internet brings. We can't fulfill our mission for people who are not yet connected.



In recent years, we have seen several attempts to connect the unconnected by offering a walled garden of content and services. However, these specific offerings represent only a part of what the Internet offers, and do not empower users to realize the full benefits of the open Internet.

WE CAN AND MUST DO BETTER



Mozilla believes that we can and must do better. We don't believe possession of a smartphone is enough to unlock the possibility of the Web for a significant set of people. We believe the open Internet is a social, educational, and economic tool that can build communities and businesses, and empower individuals.



Our goal through our Equal Rating work is to understand challenges and advance opportunities at the intersection of Internet openness and access. We strive to do everything we can to connect the unconnected. And we believe that the highest order social good comes from providing access to the full diversity of the open Internet.

THREE CORE PROGRAMS IN MOZILLA'S EQUAL RATING WORK



Mozilla's equal rating work includes three core programs:



Policy engagement – We engage with policymakers all around the world to offer guidance on these complex issues.

Research – We support field research and analysis to dig into deep questions about user behavior and real-world effects of access models.

Fostering innovation – We are sponsoring this public challenge to spur innovation into new ways to provide affordable access and cultivate digital literacy.



Specifically, this Equal Rating Innovation Challenge is designed to grow the community of problem-solvers tackling this issues, and to support through funding and mentorship new ways to provide affordable access and cultivate digital literacy. We want to inject practical, action-oriented, new thinking into the current debate on how to connect the unconnected people of the world.



JOIN US

Whether you're an entrepreneur interested in submitting a solution or a citizen engaged by this topic, we believe in the chief importance of this initiative and have built our work and this website around bringing more minds and voices together. Connecting the unconnected is one of the greatest challenges of our time. No one organization or effort can tackle it alone. If you'd like to partner with us, please reach out.