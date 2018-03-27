Exploring Policies and on the ground solutions in the US and across the globe
Amina Fazlullah (Tech Policy Fellow) and Jochai Ben-Avie (Mozilla Senior Global Policy Manager) discuss the latest policies impacting access and digital inclusion in the US and abroad.
Start time:
Location: SFO Commons
Channel: Main
Tags:
digital inclusion,
Global refugee broadband,
amina fazlullah,
refugee,
tech policy fellows,
mozilla fellows
Number of live views:
Comments
Loading comments. Please wait…
You must be signed in to post comments.