This video is currently being transcoded. Transcoding seems to take longer than expected. Sorry. If something went wrong, the AV team will have been informed. Estimated time until this video has finished transcoding: 0% Gecko Profiler Introduction Ehsan Akhgari: Gecko Profiler Introduction Details Uploaded: 04/03/2017 16:34 UTC Duration: 1 hour 44 minutes Channel: Main Tags: profiling, gecko Embed Small (640x380) Big (896x504) <iframe src="https://air.mozilla.org/gecko-profiler-introduction/video/" width="640" height="380" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <iframe src="https://air.mozilla.org/gecko-profiler-introduction/video/" width="896" height="524" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Share Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Comments Loading comments. Please wait… Unexpected error loading comments. Sorry. Please try again a little bit later. You must be signed in to post comments.
Comments
Loading comments. Please wait…
You must be signed in to post comments.