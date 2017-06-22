Gigabit Community Fund June 2017 RFP Webinar

This summer, we're launching a new round of the Mozilla Gigabit Community Fund. We're funding projects that explore how high-speed networks can be leveraged for learning. For this round, we're particularly looking for projects that connect two or more of our Gigabit cities. Why? Because we're committed to building a stronger national network of gigabit innovators by helping communities learn from one another and build on each other's successes.