Gigabit Community Fund June 2017 RFP Webinar
This summer, we're launching a new round of the Mozilla Gigabit Community Fund. We're funding projects that explore how high-speed networks can be leveraged for learning. For this round, we're particularly looking for projects that connect two or more of our Gigabit cities. Why? Because we're committed to building a stronger national network of gigabit innovators by helping communities learn from one another and build on each other's successes.
https://public.etherpad-mozilla.org/p/gigfund-round3
Apply to the Gigabit Fund here:
http://mozilla.org/gigabit
