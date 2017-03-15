Building Habit-Forming Products with Nir Eyal

Hundreds of millions of people use Firefox every day. But they don't have to. They can - very easily - switch to another browser. But we know Firefox is the best one for them, and we want them to use it.



Enter habits. Those human behaviors that become regular, ongoing actions that don't require thought or intention. Or, per Merriam-Webster, “an acquired mode of behavior that has become nearly or completely involuntary.”



Creating software that is habit-forming entails tapping into key human psychological drivers such as rewards, social validation and personal fulfillment. These drivers are at the foundation of developing experiences that drive product growth. Perhaps the biggest benefit is to software makers is significantly lower costs to acquire and maintain active users.



But what about the user? Is it manipulative to create habits for people so they can use your products without giving it a conscious thought? To “get in their heads” to ensure they use our software? Do we want people to use our products involuntarily?



Nir Eyal has built and invested in products reaching hundreds of millions of users including AdNectar, Product Hunt and EventBrite. He'll draw on core psychological tenets to show how we can create products for users that are habit-forming. And he'll show us how we can do this in a way that we feel good about - to “build the change we see.”