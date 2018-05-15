Hot Topics in Digital Rights: A Global Look at the Future of Internet Health

The Mozilla Tech Policy Fellows will gather in Toronto on the margins of RightsCon to close out their year as fellows. As part of that gathering, the fellows will host a public-facing event to showcase their work, discuss pressing issues in tech policy, and socialize with Mozilla colleagues and other VIPs and attendees in town for RightsCon.



Hot Topics in Digital Rights: A Global Look at the Future of Internet Health



Welcome and backstory: Mark Surman (10 min)

Panel: Access, Inclusion, and Competition (35 min)

TBD moderator covers net neutrality, access to broadband and more with Gigi, Caroline, and Amina + QA

Lightning Talk: Inclusion and fairness in AI (9-10 min)

Jason gives a talk about his work, highlighting the legislative efforts he's part of in NY +QA (alternative: if Terah is able to join - have them do a brief, joint talk)

Panel: Privacy, Security, and Speech (35 min) + QA

Brett Solomon as moderator discusses privacy, security, consumer protection, speech issues with Marilia, Amba, and Alan + QA

Closing: Cori (5 min)



Try the new AirMozilla live streaming here: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/Event.htm?ShowKey=44908&DisplayItem=E246926. Webcasts will slowly be migrated from the legacy AirMozilla platform (this one) to the new AirMozilla (airmo.mozilla.org) through the end of June 2018. Legacy AirMozilla will be decommissioned July 2018.