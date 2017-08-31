This video is currently being transcoded.
Intern Presentations: Round 7: Thursday, August 31st
Intern Presentations
6 presenters
Time: 1:00PM - 2:30PM (PDT) - each presenter will start every 15 minutes
6 SF
Start time:
Location: Mountain View Commons
Duration: 1 hour 55 minutes
Channel: Main
Chapters:
- At 1 second Benjamin Dahse - Headless browsing
- Kevin Hsieh - Fonts & Languages
- At 30 minutes 0 seconds Anubhav Mishra - Product, Data & Marketing
- Nazim Can Altinova - Stylo (Quantum CSS)
- Michael Smith - Firefox Headless + Chrome DevTools Protocol Summer
- Vanessa Guiterrez - #Firefox #TelemetryDataPipeline
- Benjamin Beurdouche - miTLS*/ HaCl*/Everest* and the state of the TLS ecosystem
Comments
Loading comments. Please wait…
You must be signed in to post comments.