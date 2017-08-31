This video is currently being transcoded.

Intern Presentations: Round 7: Thursday, August 31st

Intern Presentations
6 presenters
Time: 1:00PM - 2:30PM (PDT) - each presenter will start every 15 minutes
6 SF

Start time:
Location: Mountain View Commons
Duration: 1 hour 55 minutes
Channel: Main

Chapters:

Small (640x380) Big (896x504)

Comments

Loading comments. Please wait…

You must be signed in to post comments.