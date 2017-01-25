January 2017 Privacy Lab - Ask the EFF Privacy State of the Union and Wish List For the Coming Year

For our first Privacy Lab of 2017, we've invited a panel of five experts from the EFF to present a Privacy State of the Union and Wish List for the new year. Each will spend 5-10 minutes describing their hopes and dreams for 2017 as well as discussing their plans for digital rights. Afterwards there will be time for open Q&A as well as general discussion.



EFF Panelists include:



Cooper Quintin - Staff Technologist

Amul Kalia - Intake Coordinator

David Greene - Civil Liberties Director

Erica Portnoy - Staff Technologist

Kerry Sheehan - Copyright Activist