January 2017 Privacy Lab - Ask the EFF Privacy State of the Union and Wish List For the Coming Year

For our first Privacy Lab of 2017, we've invited a panel of five experts from the EFF to present a Privacy State of the Union and Wish List for the new year. Each will spend 5-10 minutes describing their hopes and dreams for 2017 as well as discussing their plans for digital rights. Afterwards there will be time for open Q&A as well as general discussion.

EFF Panelists include:

Cooper Quintin - Staff Technologist
Amul Kalia - Intake Coordinator
David Greene - Civil Liberties Director
Erica Portnoy - Staff Technologist
Kerry Sheehan - Copyright Activist

