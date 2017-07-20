Working Across Personality Types: The Introvert-Extrovert Survival Guide, with Jennifer Selby-Long

"If I attend that event, I'll have to talk to people. All. Day."



Over the past year nearly half of Mozilla staff have used the Insights Discovery tool to better learn about their individual personality temperaments, and to be more effective on their teams.



But can these tests really help us? What's the real science behind them? Can they be abused? Or are there ways they can help us work together better?



On July 20, Jennifer Selby Long, an expert in the ethical use of the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator® (MBTI®), will lead us in a very interactive session on this material. She'll help us explore these frameworks and the science behind them, with a focus specifically on their Introversion / Extraversion dimensions and workplace collaboration.



Importantly, we'll make it personal, rolling up our sleeves with some exercises to help us explore how our (and our team's) MBTI preferences can help us work together better, regardless of job description, culture, or demographic