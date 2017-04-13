Localization Community Bi-Monthly Call

These calls will be held in the Localization Vidyo room every second (14:00 UTC) and fourth (20:00 UTC) Thursday of the month and will be between 30-60 minutes long.



The purpose of these calls is primarily to provide a place for information exchange between l10n-drivers and the community. Each meeting will have a wiki* (starting with 13 April), to which anyone attending the meeting can add agenda items and talking points. The l10n-drivers will rotate leading the call each month.



*https://wiki.mozilla.org/L10n:Meetings/Community/2017-04-13