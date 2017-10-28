MozFest 2017 - Saturday Dialogues and Debates
Join us as 19 luminaries at the intersection of technology and society discuss bright spots and threats to Internet Health. Our speakers hail from eight countries on four continents. They're activists, journalists, ethical hackers and comediennes. Throughout the festival weekend, speakers will deliver 20-minute TED-style talks with moderated Q&A.
Location: Ravensbourne, London UK
mozfest
