MoFo Fellows Presentations Part 1
Come hear about the incredible projects our Mozilla Foundation Fellows have been working on. From stalkerware and bioinformatics to IoT and Net Neutrality, come learn about some of the newest trends, problems, and solutions our fellows are working on. Learn more about our fellows here: mzl.la/fellowsbios17
Location: SFO Commons
Duration: 54 minutes
