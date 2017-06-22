Mozilla Gigabit Eugene Open House

Hello Eugene, Oregon!



Come meet with local innovators, educators, entrepreneurs, students, and community advocates and learn about what it means to be a “Mozilla Gigabit City”.



Speakers representing the technology, education, and arts will kick things off before time is set aside for organizations of all shapes and sizes to mix, mingle, and discuss projects, partnerships, and ideas. How can we leverage high-speed networks and technology to make the Eugene area more equitable, innovative, and connected?