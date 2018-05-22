Mozilla Open Leaders - Round 5 Final Demos (Open Internet Ninja Foxes)

Timestamps:



3:20 - Observed City // Fiona @observedcity

7:18 - MBac-Taking a closer look on how bacteria move! // Alex Kutschera @alexwastooshort

12:55 - The People's Roadmap to a Digital New York City (2018 Update) // Lauren Rennée @BetaNYC

19:18 - <parliamentary debates="" open=""> // <borbala @borbota="">

25:20 - <open apparel="" registry=""> // <rhea @rrakshit="" rakshit="">

33:25 - Foundation For Public Code // Boris van Hoytema

41:00 - Data + Friends // Meag Doherty t: @EmDohh

46:30 - Open Web for Learning & Teaching (OWLTEH) // Daniel Villar-Onrubia & Lauren Heywood @owlteh

59:50 - AgriTrans/ Translating Ooen Agricultural research to local langauge (https://agritrans.github.io/) // <solomon &="" <br="" mekonnen="">1:05:40 - Funda // Oarabile Mudongo & Twitter: @oarabilemudon



