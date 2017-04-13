Mozilla Science Lab April 2017 Bi-Monthly Community Call

Every two months, the Mozilla Science Lab hosts a Community Call, gathering together scientists from our cool contributor pool to chat about what's new in the sciences and what tools we're working on. There's often a theme and some guest speakers, and this month's call addresses trust networks and research integrity. We'll be joined by writers, policy-makers, researchers, and privacy/security advocates to talk about what trust means to #openscience. Tune in to discuss the challenges to trust and learn more about programs building faith in scientific research on the web.