NYU MSPN Webinar Series - The tools that make a successful project manager

opic: The tools that make a successful project manager. I.e. How you use the tools that make you successful and how do you decide on them based on your knowledge? Why are project management skills needed in the workplace? What does STEM mean to an organization Speakers: Candice Serran - Director of Program Management @VMware Topic: The Value of Program/Project Management to any organization Bio: Computer Science background - University of Colorado @Boulder 15+ years in program/project management (IBM, Yahoo!, Say Media, Mozilla, VMware) San Francisco native with major passion in people, technology, and GOLF :) Name- Ntu Ngwenya - Director of Analytics & Strategy at Wells Fargo Topic: The value of STEM in an organization The United States has developed as a global leader, in large part, through the genius and hard work of its scientists, engineers, and innovators. In a world that's becoming increasingly complex, where success is driven not only by what you know, but by what you can do with what you know, it's more important than ever for our youth [students/workforce] to be equipped with the knowledge and skills to solve tough problems, gather and evaluate evidence, and make sense of information. (US DOE). Bio: Accomplished business leader with 17 years technology, analytics, strategy and operations experience across multiple innovation-intensive industries including financial services, telecom, and enterprise software. Studied Information Systems + Computer Science & Engineering - University of Zimbabwe and Washington University in St Louis. Born in Zimbabwe, lived in Saint Louis, MO, currently reside in San Francisco, CA. Avid runner, passionate about philanthropic initiatives and fruitful social interactions. Inga Huang - Product Manager at Netflix Netflix Studio - The value of product and project management Bio: Born in Taiwan and grew up in a family of entrepreneurs and business owners. Background is in both Economics and Art with degrees at the University of California, Davis. Hobbies: Scuba diving, Flying (private pilot), hiking/camping, and painting