Open by Design: How NASA Innovates to Take on the Universe, with Steven Rader

In 2007, the Space Life Sciences group at U.S.-based National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) crafted a strategy: it would go “outside” its own walls to build a balanced research & development portfolio.



Or put another way: NASA adopted an open innovation strategy for human space flights, refining its research and technology problems into challenge statements open to a variety of disciplines and technical backgrounds beyond NASA. They're working with their staff to better define (and own) business and technology problems and connect with various communities (some commercial, some not) to improve solutions.



As Mozilla rethinks how we do open, thinking strategically about how we work with contributors and others throughout the product lifecycle (and sharing some of our approaches, well, openly), we thought it would be good to take a look at how NASA engineers use open innovation as an valuable tool.



On January 31, we'll hear from Steve Rader, the Deputy Manager for NASA's Center of Excellence for Collaborative Innovation (CoECI). We'll learn how a large, bureaucratic organization tasked with the wildest innovation goals became more nimble and innovative by identifying and effectively working with outside collaborators, and what lessons might apply to us as we innovate in the open at Mozilla.