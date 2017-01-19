Rust Paris meetup #35

Mozilla and the Rust community invites everyone in the area of Paris to gather and share knowledge about the Rust programming language.

This month we have two special guests: Aaron Turon, Team Lead for the Rust Project, and Niko Matsakis, Technical Lead for the Rust Project. At least one of them gives a presentation; with luck, we get one from each!

Start time:
Location: Paris Commons - Salle des Fêtes
Channel: Main

Tags: Systems Programming, research, rust

