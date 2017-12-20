Sheriffing episode 1 - failure starring and beta uplifts
00:00 identifying failure in second line of log summary
01:19 failure not in log summary
02:14 test name of failing test not in log summary
05:44 find failure with backfill
09:17 servo bustage fixed by automatic revendoring
11:19 disable machine for always failing some kind of tests only on this machine
16:03 beta uplifts
sheriffing
