Sheriffing episode 1 - failure starring and beta uplifts

00:00 identifying failure in second line of log summary
01:19 failure not in log summary
02:14 test name of failing test not in log summary
05:44 find failure with backfill
09:17 servo bustage fixed by automatic revendoring
11:19 disable machine for always failing some kind of tests only on this machine
16:03 beta uplifts

