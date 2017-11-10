Singapore Math

Why your kids should learn math the Singapore Math way.

In mathematics, Singapore is the #1 ranked country globally*, and it is due in large part to a unique curriculum that uses a concrete-pictorial-abstract approach.

Our speaker, Dr. Fong Ho Kheong, is the author of the math textbook that is used in 80% of Singaporean primary schools. He spent 24 years at the Singapore National Institute of Education, and recently launched several learning centers that teach this curriculum.

* Two global studies (TIMSS and PISA) consistently rank Singapore math as the top ranked math method.

