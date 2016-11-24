Dr. James Iveniuk - Social Networks, Diffusion, and Contagion

James Iveniuk is a post-doctoral researcher at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto. His primary interests are social networks, social environments, and personality traits, in terms of their implications for health and well-being over the life course. He is currently involved in numerous ongoing projects, including a national study of network change in older adulthood, and numerous studies examining HIV transmission risk.



This presentation is about the networked nature of contagion, the tools and techniques that researchers in the field use, and how to approach muddy, frequently opaque information and structures with empirical rigor.