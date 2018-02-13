Bored and Brilliant: Finding Digital Equilibrium, with Manoush Zomorodi

Manoush Zomorodi never lacked for interesting ideas. As a journalist and podcaster covering technology and its impact on society, she found inspiration all around her: in parks and on walks as well as in the proverbial coffee shop.



But as she spent more time on her smartphone, she gradually saw her ideas and her inspiration decline. Hypothesizing a connection between her own digital habits and her creativity, Manoush created a week-long series of experiments for her listeners to help them reassess their technology habits, unplug for part of each week and jump-start their creativity.



The challenge, which is being adapted by therapists, teachers and office managers, showed why greater emphasis on “doing nothing” is vital in an age of constant notifications and digital distractions. Manoush consulted further with neuroscientists and cognitive psychologists about the possibilities of “mind wandering”—what our brains do when we're doing nothing at all, and the link between boredom and creativity.



Technology isn't going anywhere, and that's just fine. Manoush will share about how we can align our gadget use with what we hold dear and true to find equilibrium in our digital ecosystem. We'll also have copies of Bored and Brilliant for those at the live event in San Francisco, and Manoush will stay on to sign them after her talk.