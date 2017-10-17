TechWomen 2017 Emerging Leader Presentations

As part of the TechWomen program, an Initiative of the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, Mozilla has had the fortunate opportunity to host five Emerging Leaders from Palestine, South Africa, Pakistan, and Kenya over the past month.



Ruba Awayes (Palestine), Dr. Fanelwa Ajayi (South Africa), Sumaira Qurban (Pakistan), Ruth Kaveke (Kenya), and Dr. Chao Mbogo (Kenya) will give short lightning talk presentations on their work and professional areas of interest, as well as their time with Mozilla and the TechWomen program.



The presentations will be live from Mountain View and San Francisco, as well as streaming/recorded on Air Mozilla. Please join #airmozilla on IRC or Slack to submit questions.



Presenters:

- Program Introduction - Lizz Noonan, Diversity and Inclusion Project Manager (Oakland, CA, USA)

- Dr. Chao Mbogo, PhD - Computer Science Lecturer, Kenya Methodist University (Nairobi, Kenya)

- Ruba Awayes - Computer Lab Supervisor, An‐Najah National University (Nablus, Palestine)

- Ruth Kaveke - Website Developer, ZoomIT East Africa Limited (Mombasa, Kenya)

- Sumaira Qurban - Elementary School Teacher, Federal Government Educational Institutes (C/G) Directorate (Peshawar, Pakistan)

- Dr. Fanelwa Ajayi, PhD - Physical Chemistry Researcher and Senior Lecturer, University of the Western Cape (Cape Town, South Africa)

- Closing Remarks - Lizz Noonan