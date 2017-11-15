This video is currently being transcoded.

The Joy of Coding - Episode 120

Unscripted, unplanned, uncensored, and true to life, watch what a Firefox Desktop engineer does to close bugs and get the job done.

Start time:
Location: Live OBS-1 Remote (Toronto)
Duration: 1 hour 25 minutes
Channels: Livehacking, Main

Tags: hacks, desktop, electrolysis, livehacking, firefox, livecode, livehack, platform, live, javascript

Agenda: https://www.evernote.com/l/AbLLTb_nSeNCJqP8LLQ95wmXyBPPD1HDmIo

Rate this episode: https://goo.gl/forms/3UFxQCgj5uD49Yel1

Backchannel is #livehacking on irc.mozilla.org.
Here's a web client you can use for easy access: http://client00.chat.mibbit.com/?channel=%23livehacking&server=irc.mozilla.org

Alternative YouTube playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmaFLMwlbk8wKMvfEEzp9Hfdlid8VYpL5
