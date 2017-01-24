Version the Docs - Version control & documentation (Write The Docs London)

How do you version your documentation? How do you collaborate with co-authors? Recently a lot of people have gotten really excited about Git and how code repositories enable a pull request based documentation versioning strategy. This evening we are going to find out all about it.



So far two speakers have confirmed:



• Becky Todd, Senior Technical Writer at Atlassian, the company that built Bitbucket will join us for a remote talk about the recent relaunch of their developer portal.



• Sean Packham, Content Lead at Gitlab, is attending, he will talk about documentation at GitLab, the challenges they have faced and what is coming in the future.



I'm still looking for somebody from Github, because that would get us a super exciting evening in which we can see how the 3 leading GIT code repositories dogfood their own tools to do their documentation.