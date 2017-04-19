Event is currently in a pending state meaning it will soon be made available.

Weekly SUMO Community Meeting Apr. 19, 2017

This is the sumo weekly call.

We meet as a community every Wednesday 17:00 - 17:30 UTC

The etherpad is here: https://public.etherpad-mozilla.org/p/sumo-2017-04-19

Start time:
Location: Mountain View Commons
Channels: Main, SUMO Meeting Channel

Tags: community, contribute, sumo

https://public.etherpad-mozilla.org/p/sumo-2017-04-19

SUMO

Number of live views:

Small (640x380) Big (896x504)

Comments

Loading comments. Please wait…

You must be signed in to post comments.