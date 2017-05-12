When an Online Community Hits the Big Time, with Col Needham

Col Needham loves movies. So much so that he wanted others to be able to learn about movies, so in 1990 he published a series of scripts to search a lists of credits collected by a USENET group. Moonlighting while working for Hewlett-Packard during the day, Needham assembled a community from around the world to build what grew into one the most popular movie sites, IMDb.



Popular enough that, in 1998, Amazon purchased IMDb and the site now attracts over 250 million unique visitors each month on the web and its mobile app.



In December, Col will come to Mozilla's London office to share how he built up a part-time hobby with several unknown volunteers around the world into being one of the foremost expert movie sites. What worked well? What did he change along the way?



Col will also talk about how working on a community site in 1990 was different from how IMDb operates today, and will share lessons for those of us working with global communities to build consumer products today.