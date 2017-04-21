WorldBots Meetup 4/20/17

WorldBots Meetup 2017-04-20 19:00 - 21:00



We're throwing the first World Bot Meetup!



International experts from all over the world will talk about the culture, community, landscape, size of market, opportunities, and experiences building and launching bots in their countries.



Come out and enjoy a friendly community of builders, designers, engineers, and users of bots (chatbots, voicebots, etc).



7p Doors open / Networking

7:30p Lightning pitches from audience members

8p Presenter chats begin

9:30p Doors close / Move to another social venue



Speakers:



Dan Gailey (USA, RadBots)

Caio Calado (Brazil, Take)

David Pichsenmeister (Austria, Oratio)

Snehal Dhruve (India, SuperFan)



More TBA - If you're interested in presenting let us know!



Connect with us:

Chat: https://gitter.im/bot-developers/Lobby

Newsletter: https://eepurl.com/cH6TEH

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/sfhackdays/

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/radbots/