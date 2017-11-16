11/16 Mozilla Curriculum Wksp. Fall 2017

Join us for a special, series finale “ask me anything” (AMA) episode of the Mozilla Curriculum Workshop at 1:00 PM ET, on Tuesday, November 16th, 2017. This is a webcast to celebrate all of the generous contributions guests and audiences members have made over the course of the program, as well as to address any questions you have as audience members and network leaders. You can submit questions for Amira, Chad, Paul, and the community here.