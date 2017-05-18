2017 Global Sprint Ask Me Anything

Mozillas 2017 Global Sprint is just 2 weeks away, on June 1st and 2nd! The Sprint is a 2-day world-wide collaboration party for the open web, where we gather virtually and in person to work and hack on awesome open projects. There is lots of detailed info on the website about projects, sites, and pitching in: https://mozilla.github.io/global-sprint/



But we know you may still have questions, and we want to answer them!



This is an Ask-Me-Anything for project lead, site hosts, Sprint participants, and anyone who is Sprint-curious... let us know what you are wondering about! What do you need to know, how can we help?