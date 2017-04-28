April Privacy Lab – The Future of Privacy and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Peter Eckersley, the Chief Computer Scientist for the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), will discuss the new EFF initiative that he is leading on the policy, strategy and governance questions raised by artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.



Peter leads a team of technologists who watch for technologies that, by accident or design, pose a risk to computer users' freedoms—and then look for ways to fix them. They write code to make the Internet more secure, more open, and safer against surveillance and censorship. They explain gadgets to lawyers and policymakers, and law and policy to gadgets.