Brown Bag: Mozilla Support's Community on Firefox 57

Become re-engaged with the Mozilla Support Community!



In efforts to collaborate on what is happening in the Support Community in preparation for the Firefox 57 launch, this meeting will include a presentation on what has been going on for SUMO since the Lithium Mirgration, summarize some of the effort that came out of the last All Hands, and an opportunity to ask any questions or share some community love as we all grow towards this exciting new version of Firefox in November.



Submit any questions before the meeting in this document:

http://bit.ly/2yulCxV