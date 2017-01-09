Réforme du droit d'auteur pour le 21e siècle / Copyright Reform for the 21st Century: Paris, France

Réforme du droit d'auteur pour le 21e siècle

Après quasiment une décennie, la Commission européenne a présenté son projet de loi sur la réforme du droit d'auteur. Et il était temps: nos lois sur le droit d'auteur ne correspondent pas à la technologie d'aujourd'hui. Créer un mème est techniquement interdit dans de nombreux endroits de l'Union européenne. Il est illégal de photographier l'éclairage de la tour Eiffel de nuit. Mais la proposition de réformer le droit d'auteur manque d'ambition et est insuffisante pour relever les défis d'aujourd'hui. Il contient même des dispositions très dangereuses qui mettraient en péril l'Internet ouvert, l'innovation et la créativité.



Ecoutez Wikimedia France, La Quadrature du Net et d'autres nous parler des opportunités et défis qui entourent cette réforme du droit d'auteur et ce que vous pouvez faire pour aider.

---

Copyright Reform for the 21st Century (Paris, France)

After nearly a decade, the European Commission has presented its draft law for copyright reform. And it's about time: our copyright laws are out of step with today's technology. Making a meme isn't technically allowed in many parts of the EU. It's illegal to share a picture of the Eiffel Tower light display at night. But the proposal to reform copyright lacks ambition, and is inadequate to address the today's challenges. It even contains some very dangerous provisions that would put the open internet, innovation, and creativity, at great risk.



Hear from Wikimedia France, La Quadrature du Net and others about the opportunities and challenges ahead of us to reform copyright, and what you can do to help.