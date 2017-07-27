Egencia Training: Canada site- Pacific Time Training and demo of Egencia Canada site (For all residents in Canada) Details Uploaded: 07/27/2017 10:03 UTC Duration: 14 minutes Channel: Main Tags: travel, egencia Stats Views since archived: 1 Embed Small (640x380) Big (896x504) <iframe src="https://air.mozilla.org:443/egencia-training-canada-site-pacific-time/video/" width="640" height="380" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <iframe src="https://air.mozilla.org:443/egencia-training-canada-site-pacific-time/video/" width="896" height="524" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Download WebM (HD) , Mpeg4 (HD) To download, right-click and select "Save Link As..." Share Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Comments Loading comments. Please wait… Unexpected error loading comments. Sorry. Please try again a little bit later. You must be signed in to post comments.
Comments
Loading comments. Please wait…
You must be signed in to post comments.