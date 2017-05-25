Emerging Technologies Speaker Series 5.25.17
The Emerging Technologies (Distinguished) Speaker Series is a fortnightly 1-hour speaker series on Tuesdays at 10am, for both external and internal speakers to speak on topics of interest to Emerging Technologies, and likely the rest of the company too. It is generally streamed on AirMozilla and recorded for posterity, although there may be exceptions.
Start time:
Location: Mountain View Commons
Duration: 57 minutes
Channel: Main
https://mana.mozilla.org/wiki/display/airmo/Emerging+Technologies+Speaker+Series
Views since archived: 4
Comments
Loading comments. Please wait…
You must be signed in to post comments.