Free Open Shared: A conversation with UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression David Kaye about the global threats to freedom of expression online

On November 7, Wikimedia Foundation, and Mozilla, and the International Justice Resource Center will host David Kaye for a talk about the increasing challenges to freedom of expression and other human rights in the digital age. In his talk, David will identify what he sees as the major threats to freedom online and ask whether the trends, which suggest increased government and corporate power over the enjoyment of human rights, are reversible.



David Kaye is a professor of law at the University of California, Irvine, and the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression. His work has addressed, among other topics, encryption and anonymity as promoters of freedom of expression, the protection of whistleblowers and journalistic sources, and the roles and responsibilities of private Internet companies. His academic research and writing have focused on accountability for serious human rights abuses, international humanitarian law, and the international law governing use of force.