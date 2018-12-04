GDPR Expert Panel

GDPR was formally adopted by the EU Parliament in the spring of 2016. It will come into force on May 25, 2018 but as this date is approaching, there are still many open questions for consumers and companies alike.



This is hardly surprising, as GDPR brings a number of changes and raises many issues. While the implications are barely known among Internet users, the increasing bureaucratic demands are deterring many companies from taking action.

This Mozilla-hosted GDPR expert panel will help to clarify some of the existing issues and share best practice examples.