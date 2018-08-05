Intro to Participation at the Global Sprint

An introduction to finding projects, using communications channels, and working with the collaboration software GitHub at Mozilla's Global Sprint. We discuss "working open" and why Mozilla runs the Global Sprint. We show you where to look for projects and tasks at the Sprint, and we take a tour of the GitHub interface. We show how to make contributions by commenting on GitHub issues, and contribute changes in a simple pull request. Follow along in the etherpad, and test out your skills in our example repository, Dino Park.