Keep Our Culture Open.

Copyright reform is a necessary process to be at the level of development of the digital age. Join us for it to go in the right direction!



Have you ever published an Internet meme on a platform? Have you ever shared a news article? Have you ever cited a Wikipedia article?



With the copyright reform of the European Parliament, all these daily activities could be influenced and restricted.



We invite you on November 28, 2017 in Paris to discuss the digital future of Europe in the face of copyright reform.