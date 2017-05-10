When Surveillance Goes Private: A 2027 Retrospective from Adrian Hon

It's 2027. In the UK, 8 out of 10 homes host a range of microphones, cameras and motion detectors. They help users secure their homes, find lost items, assist with cleaning, keep an eye out for accidents and falls, and a hundred other everyday tasks. They're integrated so seamlessly into daily life that they're considered indispensable – and they're cheap.



Of course, consumption habits ranging from entertainment, clothing and food are not only known, but anticipated by intelligent systems. These habits are also owned, captured, analyzed and used by the corporations that run them.



Interestingly, just a few decades ago in the 1990s, the UK's introduction of Closed Circuit TV (CCTV) met with significant public outcry over concerns of privacy abuses. Yet now, less than half a century later, we've not only abandoned such talks: we've opted in to 24/7 surveillance of our homes.



In our May 10 “future retrospective,” we'll look at how we - in 2027 - became so collectively compliant to others owning data about our personal habits and lives. What factors led to us to give so much of our lives to corporations, with so little transparency or accountability? Why were we more open to private surveillance than public surveillance? And when we return to 2017, what can we learn from this evolution to map a different future?