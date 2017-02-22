Inclusive Design: The Intersection of Product and Behavior (Panel Discussion)

The Internet is a global public resource that must remain open and accessible. Its effectiveness as a public resource depends upon decentralized participation worldwide. — Excerpt, Mozilla Manifesto



Mozilla cares not only about a functioning web, but a healthy one; a web where all people can both access and participate, resulting in an Internet that reflects the broad the diversity of its users.



But the Internet isn't always like this.



Sometimes it's a place where groups of people are excluded. When Airbnb hosts deny service to guests based on their race, the web is no longer accessible. When neighbors make destructive assumptions based on race on local community site Nextdoor, or Twitter conversations devolve into trolling, the web is no longer a place of constructive participation.



These companies want to make the web better too. Approaches include hashtag viewing controls on Twitter & filters for abusive comments on Instagram; Airbnb's Instant Book that prevents harmful stereotyping; and Nextdoor's reporting system designed to create more thoughtfulness around neighborhood conversations.



Mozilla builds products and platforms directly for developers, communities and publishers worldwide. How can we create and sustain experiences that are open, accessible and participatory? And what measures of success can we advocate to support positive experiences for users, communities and publishers?



At our Speaker Series panel, we'll address these questions with product leaders representing consumer, developer, business and gaming audiences as part of a conversation around "ethical design” with community, product and engineering professionals charting new territory in this area.